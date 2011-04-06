Follow us
March 5-6, 2022
20TH ANNUAL FISHING, HUNTING & OUTDOOR SPORTS Show OVER 53,000 SQ.FT. & 150+ VENDORS GREAT PRIZES FROM OUR SPONSORS

MARCH 5-6, 2022

SATURDAY 10 AM-7 PM | SUNDAY 10 AM-4 PM

Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park

Morgantown, WV

ADMISSION:

$10 Daily Admission

(7-12 year olds – $2 / Children under 6 – Free)

The first 50 people each day receive a FREE gift!

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR

Presented By

WVRC-Media-FULL-FINAL

53,000 SQUARE FEET
150+ VENDORS

VENDORS

Where to go?

The Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center
at Mylan Park in Morgantown, I-79 Exit 155

REGISTER TO WIN

Amazing Grand Prizes Include:
3 Day fishing trip on Lake Erie for 4 from Special Eyes Fishing Charters and a Trophy hunt at Dream Mountain Ranch valued at over $4,000!

ENTER TO WIN

Exhibitor Package

Click here to download the 2022 exhibitor package. Or enter your contact information for more details.


Or call us for more info:

304.288.4244