MARCH 5-6, 2022
SATURDAY 10 AM-7 PM | SUNDAY 10 AM-4 PM
Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park
Morgantown, WV
ADMISSION:
$10 Daily Admission
(7-12 year olds – $2 / Children under 6 – Free)
The first 50 people each day receive a FREE gift!
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR
Presented By
53,000 SQUARE FEET
150+ VENDORS
VENDORS
Thousands of products and services including:
-
- Deer Minerals
- Outfitters
- Archery
- Camping Equipment
- Boats
- Guns & Ammo
- Tackle & Bait
- Taxidermists
- Charter Boats
- Sports Equipment
- ATVs
- Knives
- Game Calls
- Campground
- Tractors
- Mowers
- Trucks
- Exotic Animals
- And much more!
Where to go?
The Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center
at Mylan Park in Morgantown, I-79 Exit 155
Get Directions
REGISTER TO WIN
Amazing Grand Prizes Include:
3 Day fishing trip on Lake Erie for 4 from Special Eyes Fishing Charters and a Trophy hunt at Dream Mountain Ranch valued at over $4,000!
ENTER TO WIN
